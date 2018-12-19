Driver in wrong-way crash has dementia, was reported missing, authorities say

NEW YORK — A wrong-way driver with dementia caused a crash on a Long Island parkway Tuesday night.

At about 10:22 p.m., a vehicle operated by Burgess E. Moore, 82, was traveling north in the southbound lanes on the Wantagh State Parkway when it struck a 2007 Toyota Rav4 head-on, said police.

A third vehicle was unable to avoid the original collision and struck the back of the Rav4, said cops.

According to police, Moore, a New Britain, Connecticut resident, was reported missing by police and has dementia.

He was taken to the hospital with facial injuries a broken hip and is listed in critical condition.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Wantagh State Parkway’s southbound lanes were temporarily shutdown between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road. They have since reopened.

Anyone with information witnessing the accident is asked to contact the New York State Police at (631) 756-3300.