Woman punched, sexually assaulted in Queens: police

MURRAY HILL , Queens — A woman was punched and sexually assaulted in Queens early Tuesday.

At about 2 a.m., a man approached the 56-year-old victim in the vicinity of 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill.

He then punched her in the face several times and proceeded to sexually assault the woman, according to cops.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The alleged attacker is described to be 20 to 25 years old with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood and a dark backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).