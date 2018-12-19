Woman, 61, fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing street in Fort Lee, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by two vehicle was she was crossing the street in Fort Lee, N.J. Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Main Street near Jones Road.

The woman was crossing the street when she was struck first by a box truck heading west. And then struck again by a Mercedes SUV heading east.

The box truck, which appears to be a moving truck, remained on scene.

The second vehicle fled the area, but police were able to locate the SUV and the driver is in custody.

Several hours after the accident, investigators were continuing to work the scene trying to piece together what happened.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

The Bergen County prosecutors office says the investigation is ongoing and they have not yet announced any charges against the driver.