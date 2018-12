Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “Welcome to Marwen" tells the story of an aspiring artist who became a victim of a devastating attack.

After he was left with little to no memory of his previous life, Mark Hogancamp, portrayed by Steve Carell, constructs a miniature village to help his recovery.

Oji chats with the cast about the film and whether or not they got to keep their dolls.

Catch "Welcome to Marwen" in theaters Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.