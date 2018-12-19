Son of NYPD officer gets one-of-a-kind wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN— Call it the coolest wheelchair in New York City - after all it's even got its own lights and sirens!

Sixteen-year-old Aidan Riley is the proud owner, and his father is NYPD officer Merrit Riley.

"You saw his face. I can't put into words what it means," said Officer Riley.

"He loves the simple things in life. The things you can't put a price tag on. It's just perfect for what he enjoys."

The NYPD along with the organization Magic Wheelchair, that makes costumes for children who use wheelchairs, came up with the idea for Aidan who has cerebral palsy.

"Our officers not only met, but went far beyond all of our expectations," said Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

The young teen, who looks up to his father, now has his own ride that looks like his very own police car.

It even has his name written on the side and the numbers 2806, his father's badge number.

In his years with the NYPD, Officer Riley and his partner started "NYPD with arms wide open" which is a resource center to help officers who have children with disabilities.

After years of helping others, he is now on the receiving end of another's generosity.

"I couldn't believe it. We always try to help people so when somebody reaches out to you. It's not a comfortable feeling but how do you say no? It's not about me. It's about my son."