See ‘The Brady Bunch’ kids renovating iconic house to make it resemble the show’s classic set

Get excited because “The Brady Bunch” kids are coming back to TV — and they’re building the real-life version of the home they lived in on the series.

Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) are teaming up with HGTV designers to renovate the iconic Studio City, California house that was used for exterior shots of the beloved 1970s series.

The plan is to have the Brady kids help renovate the inside of the house to make it resemble the home seen in the series, which was a set at Paramount Studios.

“We expect to come through the door and see things that are familiar, and this isn’t familiar — yet,” Williams said in one of the videos released by HGTV, below.

The videos already show progress in the conversion, with Knight demolishing a concrete fence that was erected after the series went off the air, and reviewing photographs of the home’s exterior as it looked on the series. (In 1969, a fake window was placed on the facade to give the impression that the ranch home was a two-story house.)

Other kids are shown knocking down walls, stairs, a planter that was once a hot tub and a backyard awning that will make way for a re-creation of the dining room seen on the original show.

HGTV purchased the famous house for $3.5 million back in July to pave the way for the new show, “A Very Brady Renovation,” which is expected to air on HGTV in September 2019. The home’s previous owners had purchased the home for just $61,000 in 1973, when the show was still airing Friday nights on ABC.

The Facebook Watch page, A Very Brady Renovation, posted videos and photos of the Brady kids’ heartwarming reunion—the first time the gang had been together in 15 years.

The adults in the series have sadly all died. Robert Reed (Mike Brady) died in 1992; Ann B. Davis (Alice the housekeeper) died in 2014; and Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) died in 2016.

See the Brady’s reunion below in these three videos: