Police car hits, injures bicyclist on Long Island: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — A bicyclist was struck by a police cruiser on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.

Two Suffolk County Police officers were traveling north on New York Avenue in a marked police car when they struck a man riding his bicycle on the street at about 5:10 p.m., authorities said.

According to cops, the officers were responding to a call and had their emergency lights on.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released, and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.