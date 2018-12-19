× PIX11 WWE WrestleMania Trivia Text-to-Win Sweepstakes

Watch us on Facebook @pix11news live on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 7PM EST. We will announce the WWE Trivia question during the show. Text the answer to 77944 or enter it on link below for a chance to win two tickets to WWE WrestleMania 35!

Can’t Text? ENTER HERE (shortcode: 77944)

Official Rules

The PIX11“WWE ” Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and a legal U.S. citizen residing in NY, NJ or CT and within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) or members of those employees’ immediate family, or to employees or immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, licensees, advertising, promotional agencies, prize suppliers or any other entity involved in the creation, promotion or execution of this Sweepstakes. “Immediate family” members include mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren. Void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth above. TO ENTER: The “WWE WrestleMania” Sweepstakes runs from 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 through 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, December 30, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To enter visit the WPIX Facebook page at Facebook.com/pix11news and answer the trivia question (the “Question”) provided during the WWE Facebook live segment. The WWE segment will first air on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 7:00 PM ET and will remain available on the PIX11 News Facebook page throughout the remainder of the Sweepstakes . The segment is 20 minutes . Once you have the answer to the Question, visit the WPIX contest page at PIX11.com/rewards and follow the links until you reach the entry page for the Sweepstakes. Accurately complete and submit the entry form, including your name, valid phone number, and the correct answer to the . Sponsor will determine in its sole discretion whether the entrant has submitted the correct answer to the Question. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Entrants must use their own names. Only one entry per person and per phone number during the Sweepstakes Period is permitted. Subsequent entries originating from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY: No mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Entries containing technical or electronic reproductions or attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Participation in the Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. SELECTION OF WINNER: After the close of the Sweepstakes Period, one winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by phone. Winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries if: (a) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (b) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines established by Sponsor; and/or (e) prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings, time permitting. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: One winner will receive a pair of tickets to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium on April 7th, 2019 (the “Event”). Approximate retail value: $500. Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable, and winner may not substitute any other prize. If prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Winner assumes all applicable tax liability for their prize.

Use of Event tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of Event promoters and the venue. Sponsor and prize provider will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Event, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event. Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they have been given to winner. All prize details, including seat location, will be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local income, sales and use taxes (if any), or any other taxes, fees, and surcharges, gratuities, tips, transportation, parking, souvenirs, concessions, upgrades, personal items, and incidentals. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Any portion of the prize not used by winner is forfeit and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. If winner is unable to attend Event on designated date, prize will be forfeited. Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsor or prize provider.

CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and hometown, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, WWE, Facebook, prize supplier and their respective parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and each of their employees, representatives, officers, and directors, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes, the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Sponsor is not responsible for personal injury of any prize winner incurred in connection with the use of their prize. Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release prior to receiving the prize. Winner may be required to provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, telephone number and social security number to receive prize (for example, in the form of a government-issued driver’s license or identification card). Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor, WWE and their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, dealers, assigns and prize provider and all of their employees, officers and directors will not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any prize to entrants, with regard to: (a) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with the Official Rules; (b) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, because of computer, human or technical error of any kind, including but not limited to, inactive email accounts or entrant’s failure to monitor his/her account; (c) entrants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Sweepstakes or claiming the prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (e) any inability of the winner to accept the prize for any reason; (f) any interruptions or failure to award a prize because of Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of the prize or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or prize-related activities. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual its finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or with any website promoting the Sweepstakes or otherwise attempting to undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Sweepstakes multiple times through the use of multiple email addresses or the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit entries or any other means. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will award prize in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website and Sponsor’s Facebook page. Sweepstakes rules will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Entrants expressly agree that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be brought only in the federal or state courts located in New York County, New York, and entrants consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction of such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings. RULES & WINNER NAME: A copy of the Official Rules is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to SWEEPSTAKES RULES, PIX11 WWE WrestleMania Sweepstakes, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, or by visiting the WPIX TV website at http://www.pix11.com. For a winner list, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope after December 31, 2018 to: Winner Name, PIX11 WWE WrestleMania Sweepstakes, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Requests for Winner’s Name must be received by January 31, 2019. SPONSOR: WPIX TV, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor, not Facebook.