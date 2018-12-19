Neighbors fight to bring back Long Island City FDNY engine company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens -- The fight is on to revive a Long Island City FDNY engine company some believe is crucial for the neighborhood’s growth — especially with Amazon on the way.

However, neighbors are using this moment to make it known they really have outgrown all their infrastructure from transportation to schools.

Leading the effort are local officials and firefighter unions. They want Engine 261, which until 2003 was housed alongside Ladder Company 116 on 29th street.

Neighbors like Safia Morsly welcome the reinstatement of the engine company but add: “Everything is growing. There’s a lot of buildings everywhere, but the infrastructure is not necessarily following.

PIX11 brought that point directly to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, (D) Queens, who rallied in front of the fire house Wednesday.

Maloney said she agrees that more needs to be done across the board in LIC.

“We have a huge problem with mass transit we need to address, and we need three new schools,” she said. “So we have a lot of things were working on, but we have to be safe first, and we need to get this engine back at the very least.”

The congresswoman met with Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday about the engine company. He said he would examine the idea.

A spokesman for the mayor said: “Keeping New Yorkers safe is the Mayor’s top priority. We’re always evaluating resources, demands, and response times and with an eye toward the future we will continue to do that in Long Island City.”