Man sought in violent Queens sex assault

MURRAY HILL, Queens— Police are searching for a man who punched a woman several times, then sexually assaulted her in Queens, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, around 2 a.m., police say a man approached a 56-year-old woman near 165 Street and Sanford Avenue and punched her in the face multiple times.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The man is described as being between 20 to 25 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches with a thin build, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a fur lined hood and a dark-colored backpack.