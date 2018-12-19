Man falls off roof of Brooklyn apartment building: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a man who allegedly fell from a building in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Cops responded to a call of a burglary at the Marlboro Houses on Avenue V in Gravesend at about 8:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers determined a burglary did not occur, and discovered a man fell from the roof of the building onto the ground, said police.

The 59-year-old man, who police say was the possible suspect in the burglary, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.