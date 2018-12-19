Man attacks cab driver, steals keys from ignition: police

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are looking or the man wanted for questioning in the assault and robbery of a cab driver in Manhattan.

On Dec. 13, the 62-year-old victim was parking his yellow cab in front of 60 West 23rd Street to drop off a passenger when an unknown man entered the front passenger side and struck the driver in the face several times, said police.

While inside the vehicle, the man removed the keys from the ignition and fled on foot towards Fifth Avenue, said cops.

The alleged attacker is described to have a beard and was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black knee-length jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

