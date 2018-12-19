Holiday style guide: Best trends for this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From office parties to family celebrations, we’re uncovering what’s trending this holiday season.

No ugly Christmas sweaters here – We have the latest trends that will bring holiday cheer to any event:

Vici offers affordable fashion, with most designs priced under $100.

Pink Elephant Organics sells clothes that are 100 percent organic and 100 percent comfortable.

HookedUp Shapewear hooks to your bra, so you’ll never have to deal with it rolling down.

Joya sells some handmade bling that’ll make a statement. If you’re more of a sentimental soul, Lemonbug has jewelry you can personalize.

Ella Grace, created by Rhea Wahlberg, offers handbags, wallets and pouches that are modern, fun and classy.

Ora Delphine also offers classic, functional bags, all made with love and care.

Nicole Miller offers fun and festive ties for your next event.

Lamo Footwear offers relaxed and comfortable shoes.

Lulu DK gives shoppers a bright, colorful array of designs and products, including jewelry, pillows and paintings.

Moderne Monocle: sells statement necklaces that help you leave your readers at home.

Coco + Carmen: sells apparel, handbags and accessories that celebrate a strong woman that celebrates personal style.