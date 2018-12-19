Flood watches, wind advisories in effect for New York as major storm expected to pound East Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A significant storm will approach the region on Thursday bringing heavy rain and strong winds by late Thursday night.

Flood Watches and Wind Advisories have been posted as this storm will have the potential to bring torrential downpours and gusty winds. The timing of this couldn’t be any worse as it will also occurs on the Friday before Christmas when many people across the nation are planning to head out and about.

A Flood Watch has been posted for the entire region. Down the Jersey Shore, Wind Advisories have been as well. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/fXDrkLMkho — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) December 19, 2018

The storm system will have an inland track bringing a lot of warmer temperatures ahead of the system. As a result, this will be an all rain event. Winds could gust to around 50 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing concerns of power outages especially across coastal sections. The strong southerly flow will also bring concerns of widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding that could affect the high tide cycles on Friday and Saturday.

Skies will remain clear Wednesday night as high pressure slides off the coast. Overnight lows are not expected to be as cold as winds shifted southerly. Temperatures will drip into the upper 30s.

Clouds will fill in on Thursday with showers developing during the afternoon. Heading into the evening, the showers will become steady then heavy through the night. A few rumbles of thunderstorms could even develop as winds will start to kick up. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible and that could break a few tree limbs and toss any Christmas decorations that not anchored securely. Temperatures through the day will climb through the 40s, possibly reaching 50 during the evening.

The heavy rain will taper off to showers on Friday as the warm lifts across the region. Temperatures will be very mild, with highs around 60, but it will be still be a nasty damp day with rain possible through the day. Late in the day, there could another round a heavy rain as a secondary system passes through the region before finally tapering off Saturday morning.

Expect copious amounts of rain with around two inches of rain. Some areas may get as much as three inches bringing concerns of flooding. Flooding is will also be possible along the coast as the strong southerly flow could allow tides to exceed two feet above normal. Some of the most vulnerable spots could get moderate flooding as a result.

The rest of Saturday looks to be dry with temperatures trailing downward from the lower 50s. Sunday looks better, although with highs in the in the mid 40s under sunny skies.

Looks like it won’t be a White Christmas for 2018. A weak system will pass to the north bringing some clouds for Christmas Eve. High pressure behind clears us out for Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s through the period.