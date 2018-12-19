Fire breaks out in busy Manhattan neighborhood; 2 seriously injured: FDNY

LOWER MANHATTAN — Two people were seriously injured in a blaze that broke out in a Manhattan building Wednesday, according to FDNY.

Flames and plumes of dark smoke caught the eye of those near the busy area of Mott and Hester streets, bordering Chinatown and Little Italy, FDNY said.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to FDNY. It appears to be at a mixed-use buildings, with businesses lining Mott Street and apartments above.

Two civilians were seriously injured, FDNY officials said.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze.