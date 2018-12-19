Boy, 12, allegedly stabs sister to death and wounds mother

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) — Investigators continue to look for a motive after a boy in West Hartford allegedly stabbed his sister to death and wounded his mother.

Police have not released the names or ages of those involved. However, Mayor Shari Cantor identified the family as the Murphy-Curtin family.

The Hartford Courant reports the suspect is 12 years old, and identifies the victim as his 12-year-old sister, Brigid Curtin. Their mother, who was injured, was identified by her employer to the Courant as Janemarie Murphy, a well-known lobbyist.

Both the parents of the children and school officials said they attended Sedgwick Middle School.

The chief state’s attorney’s office is determining whether or not the suspect will be charged as an adult.

The family released a statement after Monday’s incident in which they said their family, friends and community are all suffering.

The school district said it is providing grief counselors for those affected.

The stabbing happened on Monday at a home on Stoner Drive in West Hartford.

Police remained on the scene into Tuesday afternoon. A West Hartford police evidence truck was parked outside the home.

They said it was the mother who called them to report what happened.

Police said the boy attacked his sister and mother.

The sister died at St. Francis Hospital.

The boy was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for a minor injury. Channel 3 was told that he remained there on Tuesday.

The mother remains hospitalized.

Those who know the family said they’re trying to grapple with the news.

“At the schools [Tuesday] morning, all the moms were chatting about it,” said Molly manix, a nanny to a family in town. “It’s so shocking to see it right in your own background, in the town.”

In a message from the superintendent to the district, families were told that mental health professionals would be on site on Tuesday and in the coming days, particularly over the holiday break.

“In difficult times, we do all that we can to support our families, students and staff members in dealing with crises,” said Thomas Moore, superintendent, West Hartford Schools. “Please keep this family, their friends, and all of our children in your thoughts and prayers.”

A local doctor recommended that parents get involved as well.

“It might be good to check in with your kids and say ‘you know this happened, how are you? Are you ok?'” said Dr. Laura Sanders, psychologist at the Institute of Living, Hartford Hospital. “To do sort of a check in, but if your child really gives you an indication that they’re fine they don’t need to talk about it then I would sort of let that lie.”

Cantor released a statement on behalf of the family.

“Our family, friends, and community are all suffering tonight. We are all enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss. Our family will never be the same. Our daughter was a beautiful child and we will remember forever her smile…laughter…and remember her for the way she loved and lived. We thank you all for your condolences and prayers. Please understand that this loss is not contained to our family. Our children attended West Hartford schools and have so many friends that are hurting tonight as well. West Hartford is a strong community. We are comforted to know that we aren’t alone in our grief. We ask that as we are suffering, please respect our privacy as well as that of our neighbors.”