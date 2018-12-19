× ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ heats up, breaks top 10 on Billboard digital charts

NEW YORK — Baby, it’s hot — on the charts!

Dean Martin’s iconic if now controversial “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Christmas anthem is now No. 10 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales charts— the fastest-rising song in that category all week. It was at No. 31 last week, and has been back on the charts for seven weeks this season.

His rendition was recorded in 1959, and the song, composed in 1944, has been covered by many other singers, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan.

Dino’s soaring song may well have gotten a lift from the controversy around the duet in light of the #MeToo movement.

Martin’s version is also rising on Billboard’s holiday charts, where it has landed at No. 17, along with two other recordings of the same song, which are farther down on the Top 100 chart.

The song was pulled from rotation at several radio stations after complaints that it glorifies “date rape culture” and has predatory overtones.

The duet features a woman singing that she has to leave a man’s house as he tries to lure her to stay. In the song, the female sings “I really can’t stay,” to which the man responds, “but baby, it’s cold outside.” Other lyrics include the woman singing “say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go… the answer is no.”

Here are the full lyrics:

I really can’t stay (but baby, it’s cold outside)

I’ve got to go away (but baby, it’s cold outside)

This evening has been (been hoping that you’d drop in)

So very nice (i’ll hold your hands, they’re just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (beautiful what’s your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I’d better scurry (beautiful please don’t hurry)

But maybe just a half a drink more (put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (baby, it’s bad out there)

Say what’s in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (i’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell)

I ought to say, no, no, no sir (mind if I move in closer?)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (what’s the sense in hurtin’ my pride?)

I really can’t stay (oh baby don’t hold out)

But baby, it’s cold outside

I simply must go (but baby, it’s cold outside)

The answer is no (but baby, it’s cold outside)

Your welcome has been(how lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (look out the window at this dawn)

My sister will be suspicious (gosh your lips look delicious)

My brother will be there at the door (waves upon the tropical shore)

My maiden aunts mind is vicious (gosh your lips are delicious)

But maybe just a cigarette more (never such a blizzard before)

I’ve gotta get home(but baby, you’d freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat(it’s up to your knees out there)

You’ve really been grand (i thrill when you touch my hand)

But don’t you see? (how can you do this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (think of my lifelong sorrow)

At least there will be plenty implied (if you got pnuemonia and died)

I really can’t stay (get over that old out)

Baby, it’s cold

Baby, it’s cold outside