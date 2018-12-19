× A history of the ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Produced by Wylan Ernst

NEW YORK — There are many classic Christmas traditions such as the angel on the Christmas tree, mistletoe, white elephant, but… are you aware of the new tradition of the “Elf on the Shelf?”

Well, the iconic Elf figurine originated from a classic Christmas storybook, created by Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell. The Elf’s story is that he’s a scout sent from the North Pole who sits on a shelf in your home.

What is the Elf’s job exactly? The little guy’s mission is to take guard on the shelf and observe children’s behavior. Not creepy at all, right? The Elf then reports to Santa Claus whether kids have been naughty or nice.

This new Christmas tradition began in Georgia in 2004, and now the tradition of the Elf is celebrated all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Australia, Japan and more!

More than 10 million elves have been adopted since 2005. The famous Elf even has his own annual balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

You may find the Elf to be creepy, but the PIX11 team is welcoming Santa’s little reporter as he observes who is being naughty or nice. After all, the Elf helps capture the magic of Christmas spirit.