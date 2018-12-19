90-year-old man fatally struck by car in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND — A 90-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the street in Staten Island Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in front of 4131 Richmond Ave.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered trauma to the head and body. EMS transported him to Staten Island University Hospital South where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation revealed the man was attempting to cross Richmond Avenue when he was struck by a red Ford Explorer, which was traveling northwest on Richmond Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification.