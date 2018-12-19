30K donated toys delivered after Santa’s helicopter ride into Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK - Santa paid a special visit to the city of Newark today. He arrived by helicopter from the North Pole this afternoon to visit some very special children, those whose lives were touched by gun violence or whose homes were destroyed by fire this year.

Liya Williams, 6, was among them. She was struck by a stray bullet this summer.

"Dad was with her and she was with her siblings, and they were coming from a fireworks show," said Liya's mother, Emmarean Williams.

Newark police and firefighters collected donated 30,000 gifts for the children of Newark this year. The children invited today got to take home as many as they could carry. The rest will be distributed to families throughout the city before Christmas.

"It takes a lot of weight off the Christmas holidays and you know having to spend my own money for it," said Williams.

This is the 3rd annual toy drive by Newark’s Department of Public Safety.