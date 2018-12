HACKENSACK, New Jersey— Two women suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Bergen County, Hackensack police said Wednesday.

The incident happened near the intersection of River Street and East salem Street just before 2 p.m.

Both women were transported to the hospital with serious injuries including a broken leg and a broken hip, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and has been issued three summonses, a Hackensack police spokesman said.