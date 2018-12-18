Woman arrested in MTA bus slashing

MELROSE, the Bronx— Police have arrested Shekema Young, 38, in connection with a slashing assault that occurred on an MTA bus in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a call of a person assaulted near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue around 2:13 p.m.

Police said Young slashed a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old with an unknown object following a verbal dispute that turned into a fight.

The incident happened when the women tried to pet the perpetrator’s dog, police said.

The 22-year-old suffered four lacerations to her face and head and the 20-year-old suffered a laceration to her left arm, police said.

Both victims exited the bus and ran to the hospital where they sought medical care.

Young also exited the bus at that location and rode away from the scene inside of a green SUV taxi, westbound on East 149 Street, police told PIX11.

Young faces two counts of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.