Thieves rob teen after following him inside Harlem building: police

HARLEM, N.Y. — Police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly robbed a man after following him inside a Harlem building, police said Tuesday.

The robbery happened on Monday around 7 p.m. at a residential building located near 102 Street and 1 Avenue.

Police say two women followed a 17-year-old man inside the building, then one of the perps pulled out a gun and demanded his property.

The teen complied and gave one of the women his coat, his cell phone, his wallet and his earphones, all while the second perp stood watch by the building door as a lookout, police said.

Both thieves fled the building.

The first woman is described as being black, between 17 to 18 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches, last seen wearing a pink du-rag, a red and yellow hooded sweat suit, and wearing the victim's dark colored fur-lined hooded coat and black sneakers.

The second woman is described as being black, between 17 to 18 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches, wearing a black hooded sweater with a dark- colored jacket, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

