INWOOD, Long Island— Police are investigating the shooting death of a male teen found behind a community center on Long Island, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a call around 9 a.m. for a male lying on the street near the Five Towns Community center at 270 Lawrence Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a Hispanic man, in his late teens with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.