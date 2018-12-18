Teen found dead on roof of NYCHA building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD- STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the discovery of an 18-year-old man found dead on the roof of the Brevoort Houses, police said Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., police officers were conducting a vertical patrol inside the NYCHA building located at 326 Bainbridge Street, when the found an unconscious and unresponsive 18-year-old man on the roof of the building.

The teen was found only wearing a coat, police sources said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.