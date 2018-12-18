Suspect charged in FDNY road rage killing faces emotional firefighters before facing judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- An alleged gang member accused of killing a New York City firefighter faced dozens of the FDNY's bravest who stood in solidarity with one of their own as the suspect headed for court to face a judge on Tuesday.

Joseph Desmond, 29, who is charged with Dec. 9 road rage murder of 33-year-old Faizal Coto, agreed to be extradited back to New York.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said that Desmond is a Latin Kings member who served time in prison for a hate-crime assault.

Desmond was arrested Dec. 10 at a Perth Amboy, New Jersey motel and extradited to New York on Tuesday.

Police say Desmond hit Coto in the head and left him to die after their cars collided on Brooklyn's Belt Parkway. Authorities tracked Desmond down after publicizing a photo of his damaged Infiniti.

Coto was with the fire department for three years. He was assigned to a Engine 245 in Coney Island.

He was also an aspiring rapper and hip hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

Coto recently posted on Facebook that he was getting back into his music and he thanked his fans for their support.