Penny Marshall, of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dead at 75

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. — Penny Marshall, of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, a relative confirms to PIX11. She was 75.

Marshall, who was born in the Bronx, died in Los Angeles due to diabetes-related complications, the Associated Press reports.

“Yes she did (die) … peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home,” her publicist Michelle Bega told the NY Daily News

The actress became a star after the massive success of the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” She earned three Golden Globe nominations for the role of Laverne during the show’s run from 1976 to 1983.

Before her star turn on the “Happy Days” spinoff, she was a regular on “The Odd Couple,” playing Myrna, the secretary of sportswriter Oscar Madison, played by Jack Klugman.

She went onto direct “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, in 1988. That movie made her the first female director to gross more than $100 million

Four years later, Marshall directed “A League of Their Own” — another hit, earning more than $100 million.

Marshall was the younger sister of producer Ronny Hallin and Garry Marshall, a writer, producer and actor who died in 2016.

She is survived by five grandchildren and her daughter Tracy Reiner, an actress who worked with Marshall on “Laverne & Shirley,” “Big” and “A League of Their Own.”