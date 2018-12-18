NY state parole board rejects release for last BLA member in prison for 1971 double NYPD assassination

NEW YORK — Former Black Liberation Army member Anthony Bottom, now known as Jalil Abdul Mutaqim, has been denied parole in the 1971 double assassination of NYPD Patrolman Joseph Piagentini and his partner, Waverly Jones.

The rejection of the 67-year-old Bottom’s parole bid comes eight months after the controversial release of Herman Bell, 70, who was convicted with Bottom and Albert Washington in the executions, in which the young officers — both fathers — were lured to a Harlem housing project with a bogus 911 call.

“He should spend the rest of his life in jail,” said widow Diane Piagentini. “And he should remember what he did to my husband and Waverly Jones, and it should haunt him.”

The three BLA members had come to New York from California, specifically to assassinate police officers.

When the officers responded to the housing project, they were ambushed from behind with a fusillade of bullets.

Bottom was convicted of shooting Jones five times from behind.

“He shot him in the head and down his spine,” Diane Piagentini said of Bottom’s attack on Jones. Piagentini said Bottom then turned his gun on her husband, who had 22 bullet holes in his body, when he was pronounced dead.

Washington died of cancer in prison, and Bell had tried for years to win parole without success — until April 2018.

In 2012, Bell had changed his public views on the assassinations in statements to the sitting parole board at the time.

“There was nothing political about the act, as much as I thought at the time. It was murder and horribly wrong,” he said.

In the spring of 2018, two of three parole commissioners who interviewed Bell decided to release him, citing his advanced age of 70 years old, his work with fellow inmates, the many college degrees he earned in prison, and a letter that was sent by Jones’ son advocating for Bell’s release.

It’s believed Bell has returned to his family in California.

Jones’ brother and sister were against the release, and in October, they made victim impact statements to the New York State parole board pleading for Bottom to remain in prison.

Piagentini said she learned Tuesday morning that two of the three parole commissioners voted to have Bottom to remain in prison.

Bottom comes up for parole again in less than two years.

PIX11 reached out to New York State Parole for comment, and did not immediately hear back.

