Hundreds of kids receive presents, meet Santa at toy giveaway in Harlem

HARLEM -- Students from PS46 and Thurgood Marshall School in Harlem got quite a surprise from Santa Monday.

Silicon Harlem was converted into a Toytopia, where 400 children each got a toy to take home. The event was organized by Harlem congregations for community improvement the NYPD, Food Town, and Walmart.

“These children are teaching us how community works and being with your family” said Malcolm Punter, HCCI President.

“Children. grow up so fast and I know as a parent I would be so proud of these children they want to just spend time with their parents,” said Kelly Jensen, Walmart.

