Five MTA stations in Upper Manhattan on the 1 and A line to close for one year each for elevator repairs

UPPER MANHATTAN — Five MTA stations along the 1 and A line in Upper Manhattan will close for one year each for major elevator replacement projects, the MTA announced Tuesday.

“The stations have endured a great deal of water intrusion and decay over the years, which has meaningfully reduced the reliability of these elevators,” the MTA said. “Three of the stations are more than a century old, and many of the elevator components are nearly a century old.”

During the closures, M5 bus service in the area will be enhanced, the MTA says. Additionally, customers will be able to use the free MetroCard transfer on the M3, M4 or M5 buses between 157th and 168th streets.

“Customers are encouraged to use the 168th Street A and C service, which will remain available while work is being done on the 1 line portion of the station. Customers may transfer between the 1 and the ABCD lines at the 59th Street Columbus Circle station. There is also a free walking transfer between the 1 stations at 215th Street or 207th Street and the Inwood—207th Street A line station. 1 trains will begin bypassing the 168th Street station on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.”

Additionally, three-legged transfers—which is unprecedented and requires board approval—will be allowed on a “limited basis so that costumers avoid paying two fares.

“For example, a rider from the Bronx wishing to get to the line may take the Bx10, transfer to the Bx7 and then swipe into the station at Inwood—207th Street on one fare (bus to bus to train). Going northbound, a customer may take a bus to the train, and then transfer at 157th Street to the M5 and ride to 168th Street on one fare (bus to train to bus).”

“Replacing these elevators is long overdue and critical for reliable access to these unique ‘deep stations,’ and we’ve put together a schedule that takes care not to cause unnecessary inconvenience for customers,” said MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford.

MTA released the following construction schedule:

The 168th Street station on the 1 line will close on Jan. 5, 2019 to Jan. 2020.

The 181st Street station on the A line will close Oct. 2019 until Oct. 2020.

The 191st Street station on the 1 line will close Feb. 2020 until Feb. 2021.

The 190th Street station on the A line will close Nov. 2020 until Oct. 2021.

The 181st Street station on the 1 line will close March 21 until Feb. 2022.