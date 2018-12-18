‘Aquaman’: from the deep seas to the big screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans can't wait for this one.

It's the origin story behind the superhero of the seas—"Aquaman."

Oji caught up with star of the film, Jason Momoa, to talk about the role and the recipe for his version of the comic legend. Any guesses which famous person is his inspiration?

Oji also talked with Amber Heard about her holding her own with the mighty "Aquaman." Heard's character is no damsel in distress—rather a confident, strong warrior that does her share of the saving.

PIX11 also talked Patrick Wilson about having to do fight scenes with the very huge and imposing Jason Momoa. Finally, the director weighs in on creating the world of Atlantis