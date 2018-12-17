WPIX holiday schedule! Yule Log, Magic Garden, March of the Wooden Soldiers and more

WPIX is New York’s Holiday Station, and our classic slate of yuletide programs will make your Christmas cheery and bright.

THURSDAY – 12/20

11 p.m. — Seinfeld “The Strike” (The Festivus episode)

Celebrate Festivus with PIX11 as George’s cantankerous father Frank gets the Festivus aluminum pole out of the crawlspace and begins the Costanza traditions of performing feats of strength and the airing of the grievances

SATURDAY — 12/22

Our Saturday retro block features mostly holiday-themed episodes from these classic shows:

2 p.m. — Good Times (“Penny’s Christmas”)

2:30 pm — Good Times (“The Traveling Christmas”)

3 p.m. — Sanford & Son (“The Stand-In”)

3:30 p.m. — Sanford & Son (“Ebenezer Sanford”)<

4 p.m. — All in the Family (“Christmas Day at the Bunkers”)

4:30 p.m. — All in the Family (“Edith’s Christmas Story”)

6 p.m. — Barney Miller (“Christmas Story”)

6:30 p.m. — Barney Miller (“Homeless”)

7 p.m. — The Jeffersons (“The Christmas Wedding”)

7:30 p.m. — The Jeffersons (“984 W. 124th Street, Apt. 5C”)

8 p.m. — Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (Holiday messages and music from gospel stars)

CHRISTMAS DAY — 12/25

12 – 1:30 a.m. — Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral (LIVE)

A PIX11 holiday tradition celebrating 41 years, the station will broadcast the Catholic Christmas Mass live from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

The Mass will also be live streamed on PIX11.com and also on PIX11’s Facebook page PIX11 News . The Mass will also be available for repeat viewing on Christmas morning on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — The Yule Log

It wouldn’t be a holiday in New York without the PIX11 Yule Log! The Yule Log, the famous film loop of a burning log in a hearth, has warmed the hearts of` viewers since it debuted on PIX in 1966. This version of the fireplace was filmed in 1970. To celebrate the fabled fire stick’s 52nd anniversary, PIX11 will air The Yule Log from 9am-1pm on Christmas morning. The Log will also stream at the same time on PIX11.com and Facebook Live (on PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages)

Clips will be available for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV

The Log will be live tweeting @PIXYULELOG during the broadcast

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934) The Laurel and Hardy classic has been a PIX11 Christmas tradition for decades. This is the colorized version of the film.

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. — A Magic Garden Christmas (1981)

Beloved performers Carole Demas and Paula Janis prepare for Christmas in The Magic Garden in this WPIX holiday retro special. The special aired in the early 1980s, and was rediscovered by WPIX digital director and archivist Rolando Pujol in a forgotten tape vault in 2013, and has aired every Christmas since. Will also be live streamed on PIX11.com and the PIX11 app. Magic Garden extra content and vintage clips are available on the WPIX app on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire/Android TV

4 p.m. — 5 p.m. — The Long-lost 1966 WPIX Yule Log

This is the original version of The Yule Log, the one that started it all. It was filmed in 1966 and aired until 1969. A new version was filmed in 1970, which has become the widely beloved version. The original version was considered lost and was highly sought by TV historians until WPIX digital director and archivist Rolando Pujol discovered it in 2016. It has aired as a one-hour special every Christmas since. This will be the first time the Yule Log has aired early Christmas evening. It usually runs on Christmas morning, or decades ago, on Christmas Eve.

NEW YEAR’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

11 p.m. 12/31 to 5 p.m. 1/1 — The WPIX Honeymooners New Year’s Marathon

From the Gotham Bus Company depot to the Raccoon Lodge, PIX11 has been home to “The Honeymooners” since 1958. New Yorkers have been ringing in the New Year with Ralphie Boy and PIX11 whenThe HoneymoonersMarathon began airing on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

This year, the PIX11 Honeymooners Marathon of classic episodes begins Monday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and runs through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1. (27 episodes/13.5 hours of Honeymooners with a break for PIX11 Morning News from 4:30am to 9am ET)

Extra “Honeymooners” special content will be able for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire/Android TV