Woman shot by NYPD crossfire plans to sue

BRONX, N.Y. — Irene Urena Perez was injured by a stray bullet during a police-involved shooting in the Bronx earlier this month.

Monday, Perez filed a notice of claim stating plans to sue the city and the NYPD for $10 million.

Her attorney, Sanford Rubenstein told PIX11 News, “The responsibility of the NYPD in situations like this should not put the public at danger.”

Police say on December 5, on Loring Place in the Bronx, officers spotted a suspect who allegedly just robbed several drug dealers.

According to the NYPD, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer and fired, then the officer chased the suspect firing back.

Urena Perez was shot in the crossfire.

Her family says she’s undergone three surgeries and remains in the hospital.

The NYPD did not return PIX11’s request for a comment regarding Urena Perez’s plans to sue the department.