Walk the cables of the George Washington Bridge as crews work to ‘Restore the George’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists aren't the only people crossing the George Washington Bridge.

Crews are walking up the giant support cables and replacing the vertical bands of steel.

The 85-year-old span, which stretches about a mile and half over the Hudson River, is undergoing an extensive repair and maintenance upgrade.

The Restoring the George program includes eleven projects that address state-of-good repair needs. That includes maintenance and repair issues. $1.9 billion has been invested for this specific endeavor.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is responsible for the double-decker suspension bridge. PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker toured the site with Port Authority Engineers as contractors replaced the original bundles of suspension cables

It opened in 1931 with one deck. The second deck was added in the 1960s.

Port Authority officials say it will "protect the structural health of the facility over the next decade for the millions of customers who use it every year."

In May, crews were repainteing sections of the span. PIX11 News Reporter James Ford documented that work in a report.

Almost constantly, there is some sort of painting maintenance being done to the bridge.

More than 50.5 million eastbound automobiles, buses, and trucks traveled across the bridge in 2015. It's known as the busiest bridge in the world.