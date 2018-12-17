Video shows man leaving cat sealed in a bucket outside animal shelter in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A horrible incident of animal abuse was caught on camera in Manhattan.
Police are asking the public's help identifying a man seen on shocking surveillance video dumping a malnourished cat in a sealed bucket in Chinatown.
Police say the incident occurred near Hester and Centre streets in Chinatown, right outside the Animal Haven shelter, on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.
Shelter workers captured the heartbreaking evidence on video.
"This poor kitty is in bad shape and, needless to say, is terrified," the shelter said in an Instagram post.
The NYPD says the man was last seen wearing jeans and dark shoes.
"If anyone recognizes the person in this video, contact us immediately," the shelter added. "And if you are ever desperate to surrender an animal, please reach out to us directly."
SOMEONE DUMPED ANOTHER CAT IN A BUCKET, and we need your help. You may remember when we recently found Sage, a young cat, sealed in a bucket and abandoned outside our shelter. Around 7:45pm yesterday, we found another bucket left next to the public trash can with a cat inside, as if left for garbage. Luckily one of our staff members recognized the bucket, brought it inside and pried it open. This poor kitty is in bad shape and, needless to say, is terrified. We have contacted the police, but we're asking that everyone in the vicinity of our shelter in Soho PLEASE keep your eyes out for any suspicious buckets or containers like the ones in these photos! If anyone recognizes the person in this video, contact us immediately. And if you are ever desperate to surrender an animal, please reach out to us directly.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).