Video shows man leaving cat sealed in a bucket outside animal shelter in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A horrible incident of animal abuse was caught on camera in Manhattan.

Police are asking the public's help identifying a man seen on shocking surveillance video dumping a malnourished cat in a sealed bucket in Chinatown.

Police say the incident occurred near Hester and Centre streets in Chinatown, right outside the Animal Haven shelter, on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

Shelter workers captured the heartbreaking evidence on video.

"This poor kitty is in bad shape and, needless to say, is terrified," the shelter said in an Instagram post.

The NYPD says the man was last seen wearing jeans and dark shoes.

"If anyone recognizes the person in this video, contact us immediately," the shelter added. "And if you are ever desperate to surrender an animal, please reach out to us directly."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).