Poll results for Holland Tunnel holiday-decorations controversy to be released

Commuters' true feelings over holiday decorations at the Holland Tunnel will be unveiled Monday.

The Port Authority will unveil the results of a poll regarding the decorations over the Holland Tunnel at 1:30 p.m.

The poll comes after a Change.org petition garnered thousands of signatures to move the tree decoration to hang over the "A" in "Holland Tunnel." Its current placement over the "N" has garnered complaints that it’s an eyesore for many.

The Port Authority’s online poll closed at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Options up for a vote were:

Leave everything as is

Move the tree to hang over the "A"

Move the tree to hang over the "A" and remove the ‘U’ in tunnel

Add a tree over the "A" and adjust the existing decorations to make everything symmetrical