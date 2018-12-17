Man accused of killing roommate over choice of music

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — A man has been arrested after he shot and killed his roommate over the choice of music they were listening to in their Mesa home.

Mesa police said officers were sent to an apartment complex near Ellsworth and Baseline roads on Dec. 14 for a reported shooting.

Officers found 41-year-old Sheldon Sturgill who told officers he shot his roommate and left him in the bathroom.

Sturgill told police he got into an argument with his roommate which escalated to punches being thrown.

Sturgill allegedly went into his room and grabbed a handgun and shot the man several times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an interview with police, Sturgill admitted his actions were wrong and he got into an argument with his roommate over the type of music they were listening to at the time.

The suspect also admitted they had been drinking shots and beer before the shooting.

Sturgill has been charged with second-degree murder.