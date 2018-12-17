Legalizing marijuana, protecting women’s right to choose among Cuomo’s agenda items

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to start 2019 by legalizing marijuana and protecting women’s right to choose.

The governor made the announcement as he previewed his agenda for his first 100 days in office.

Stated goals include passing New York laws meant to protect against threats to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision to legalize abortions.

“We must protect New Yorkers from the reckless, unjust assault from the federal government,” Cuomo said. “The federal government is attacking and disrespecting women.”

Cuomo also said an unfair criminal justice system that treats the wealthy differently from everyone else, particularly African-Americans, must be addressed.

He plans to do this by eliminating the cash-bail system and legalizing marijuana.

“We must also end the needless and unjust criminal convictions, and the debilitating criminal stigma, and lets legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” Cuomo said.

Details about how he plans to legalize cannabis were not revealed.

Cuomo announces his agenda — watch: