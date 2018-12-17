Holland Tunnel holiday decor to get makeover after thousands sign petition

Commuters unhappy about the location of the Holland Tunnel holiday decorations got good news Monday — depending on how they voted.

Port Authority officials revealed results of an online poll: the Christmas tree will be moved over the “A” above the Holland Tunnel sign, and the second wreath will be removed.

Thousands signed a Change.org petition to change the decor, which currently includes a tree over the “N” in “Holland” and wreath over the “U” in “Tunnel,” in addition to a wreath over the “O” in “Holland.”

In response to the petition, the Port Authority created an online poll that closed on Sunday.

Options up for a vote included:

Leave everything as is

Move the tree to hang over the “A”

Move the tree to hang over the “A” and remove the ‘U’ in tunnel

Add a tree over the “A” and adjust the existing decorations to make everything symmetrical

The winning proposal got 41.7 percent of votes, beating out the second top-voted option, which would have moved the tree but kept the second wreath.