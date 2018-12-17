Fast-moving apartment fire in East Harlem injures 9, FDNY says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A fast-moving fire swept through a second floor apartment on East 116th Street Sunday night, forcing families and young children to leap through flames to evacuate.

According to the FDNY, a 911 call came in at about 2 a.m. for a fire on the second floor of a 5-story building. The fire was under control about 30 minutes later with the help of 60 firefighters and emergency personnel.

Officials say all nine people were transported to a hospital, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns—five civilians and one NYPD officer suffered minor injuries, while one civilian and one NYPD officer suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of fire is under investigation.