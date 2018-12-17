Dog owner slashes woman who tries to pet dog on MTA bus: police

MELROSE, the Bronx — A woman slashed a bus rider in the face after the rider attempted to pet her dog on an MTA bus, police said Monday.

Police responded to a call of a person assaulted near East 149th street and Morris Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

They arrived to find two women on an MTA bus with one of the women carrying a dog.

Police said the incident happened when the woman tried to pet the dog, the dog owner became upset and slashed the woman in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for four slash wounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).