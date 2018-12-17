Doctors baffled after Texas girl’s inoperable brain tumor disappears

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — An 11-year-old Texas girl diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor appears to been cured, and doctors don’t have an explanation, according to KVUE.

In June, doctors told Roxli Doss she had an inoperable brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, KVUE reports.

According to doctors, the disease is “very rare” and causes a “decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing,” said Dr. Virginia Harrod with Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The little girl went through weeks of radiation and all her parents, Gena and Scott Doss, could do is pray for a miracle.

And they got it.

“When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable,” said Dr. Harrod. “The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.”

“[Doctors] at Dell Children’s, Texas Children’s, at Dana-Farber, at John Hopkins, and MD Anderson, all agreed it was DIPG,” said Scott Doss.

And now with no trace of the tumor, the family is thanking God.

Everyday we still say it,” said Gena. “It’s kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli.”

The family tells KVUE they will continue to watch her closely and continue to undergo treatments as a precaution. The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for their hospital bills.

“We didn’t know how long she would be healthy and, look at her, she’s just doing awesome,” said Scott.