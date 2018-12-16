Woman shot during dispute in the Bronx: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man accused of opening fire during a dispute in the Bronx early Saturday, striking a woman in the leg.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police said two men got into a dispute in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and East 168th Street in Morrisania.

The dispute escalated, at which point one of the men displayed a firearm and discharged it, striking a 25-year-old woman in her leg, said police.

She was taken to the hospital for her injury.

