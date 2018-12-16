× Woman gives birth on subway, newborn passes away

LOWER MANHATTAN— An expectant mother suffered an unimaginable situation on a subway in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

The mother went into labor and gave birth on a train, but the newborn did not survive.

The 36-year-old was on a northbound J train near Chambers street around 3:40 p.m., when she went into labor and gave birth to a baby boy.

The infant went into cardiac arrest shortly after his arrival.

Police and emergency medical responders rushed to the location to aid the woman.

The baby boy was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The woman is in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.