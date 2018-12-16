Masked man rapes woman in Bronx apartment: police

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — Police released a sketch of the masked man accused of raping a woman in her Bronx apartment.

On Dec. 12, police responded to the vicinity of Cruger Avenue and Maran Place in Pelham Parkway at about 12:20 p.m.

Officers arrived and determined a 41-year-old woman sexually assaulted inside her apartment at the location, said police.

She was taken to the hospital for observation and bruising to her face, neck and back, said police.

No arrests have been made.

The alleged attacker is described to have brown eyes, a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black mask and black gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).