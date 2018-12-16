Man’s body found in burning car outside restaurant

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Police are asking for help from the public following the discovery of a man’s body in a burning car in a New Jersey restaurant parking lot.

Hamilton Township police say officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames just before 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Black Horse Pike near the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Police say the man’s body was found inside after the flames were extinguished. Officials said Saturday he hadn’t yet been identified.

Other details about the case, including the possible cause of the fire, haven’t been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the township police department.