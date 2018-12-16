Man assaulted, perp takes off in tour bus: police

LOWER MANHATTAN— Police are searching for a man who took off in a tour bus after allegedly assaulting a man in Lower Manhattan, police said Sunday.

Police received a call for a serious assault near Broad Street and State Street around 3:50 p.m..

They arrived to find a man located across from Battery Park suffering from an injury to his arm, police said.

The perpetrator fled toward Waters Street and drove off in a ‘Black Stage’ tour bus, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The driver is described as a black male in his 40’s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

