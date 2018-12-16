Man finds valuable pearl while dining at Manhattan Oyster restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, New Jersey—Rick Antosh keeps being told that the world is his oyster.

“Ah shucks,” Antosh told PIX11 news with a robust laugh.

With odds of perhaps one in 100,000, the retired hospitality executive found a pearl in his oyster pan roast at, where else, Grand Central’s Oyster Bar where he was having lunch with a high school buddy in early December.

“I just all of a sudden felt something like a tooth or a filling and it’s terrifying,” Antosh told PIX11 News. “And then holy crap, I realized it’s not a tooth, it’s a pearl,” he added.

When he finally realized that it wasn’t a tooth, the 66-year-old father of two adult children called the Oyster Bar, trying to figure out what to do next.

“I got the floor manager and asked how often does this happen,” Antosh told PIX11. “And he said I’ve never heard of that happening yet,” he added.

The Edgewater resident has not gotten the pearl appraised yet but some pearl experts estimate it’s worth is between $2000 and $4000.

Antosh says he will definitely be returning to the Oyster Bar at Grand Central to search for more hidden treasures.

“Yea, I’m on a roll,” he added with a chuckle.