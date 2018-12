EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving intoxicated on Long Island Saturday.

Jose Pina, 49, faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

According to police, Pina was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan when he struck a 27-year-old man who was crossing East Main Street at Evergreen Avenue in East Patchogue at about 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.