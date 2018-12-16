× Body found in Queens park: police

BAYSWATER, Queens — Police are investigating the discovery of a battered body found inside of Bayswater Point State Park, police said Sunday.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious male inside of the Queens park near Mott Avenue and Beacon Place just before 12 p.m..

They arrived to find an adult male unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and body, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man has yet to be identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

